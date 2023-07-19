Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#GREECE Firefighting planes and ground crews were sent from several European countries to Greece where wildfires have intensified as relentless heatwave conditions are keeping much of southern Europe above 40 degrees Celsius.
#US A federal judge rejected Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush money criminal case from New York state court to federal court.
#UK A man has been charged with murder after an Irish man was killed at his home in west London over the weekend.
PARTING SHOT
The Journal Editor Sinead O’Carroll is in Australia for the World Cup – read her profile of Sinéad Farrelly before Ireland’s first game tomorrow.
