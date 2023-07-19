Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Posters and bunting supporting Irish Women’s Footballer Abbie Larkin hung up around her home neighborhood in Ringsend ahead of their first World Cup match tomorrow morning against Australia Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

Alamy A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra, west of Athens, yesterday Alamy

#GREECE Firefighting planes and ground crews were sent from several European countries to Greece where wildfires have intensified as relentless heatwave conditions are keeping much of southern Europe above 40 degrees Celsius.

#US A federal judge rejected Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush money criminal case from New York state court to federal court.

#UK A man has been charged with murder after an Irish man was killed at his home in west London over the weekend.

PARTING SHOT

The Journal Editor Sinead O’Carroll is in Australia for the World Cup – read her profile of Sinéad Farrelly before Ireland’s first game tomorrow.