Your evening longread: Could you live a life without technology?

Life without technology

Mark Boyle decided to live without money 10 years ago. Then, two years ago, he moved things up a notch and decided to swear off modern technology. Here’s what he’s learned.

(Plough, approx mins reading time)

Eight years earlier I had begun living without money in what was originally intended to be a one year experiment into what anthropologists call “gift culture.” I wanted to see if it were possible and, if it were, what it looked and felt like. This hadn’t been a light-hearted decision. With a background in economics and business, I came to the sobering conclusion that at the heart of our ecological, geopolitical, social, and cultural malaise was our extreme disconnection from the sources of what we consume. Money, I reasoned, allowed us to never have to come eye-to-eye with the consequences of our consumerist ways. The wider the degrees of separation, the more room for abuse.