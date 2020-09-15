This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Your evening longread: Could you live a life without technology?

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Life without technology

Mark Boyle decided to live without money 10 years ago. Then, two years ago, he moved things up a notch and decided to swear off modern technology. Here’s what he’s learned.

(Plough, approx mins reading time)

Eight years earlier I had begun living without money in what was originally intended to be a one year experiment into what anthropologists call “gift culture.” I wanted to see if it were possible and, if it were, what it looked and felt like. This hadn’t been a light-hearted decision. With a background in economics and business, I came to the sobering conclusion that at the heart of our ecological, geopolitical, social, and cultural malaise was our extreme disconnection from the sources of what we consume. Money, I reasoned, allowed us to never have to come eye-to-eye with the consequences of our consumerist ways. The wider the degrees of separation, the more room for abuse.

