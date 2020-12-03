Your evening longread: What you need to know about how your brain works

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

How your brain works

You might think you know how your mind processes reality. But this interview with neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett might help you feel a little less anxious.

(GQ, approx 18 mins)

People tend to feel like we’re reacting to what’s actually happening in the world. But what’s really happening is that your brain is drawing on your deep backlog of experience and memory, constructing what it believes to be your reality, cross-referencing it with incoming sense data from your heart, lungs, metabolism, immune system, as well as the surrounding world, and adjusting as needed. In other words, in a process that even Dr. Barrett admits “defies common sense,” you’re almost always acting on the predictions that your brain is making about what’s going to happen next, not reacting to experience as it unfolds.