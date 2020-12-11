Your evening longread: The endless fixation on Hitler's last days

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Hitler’s final days

Alex Ross looks at the fascination with Hitler’s last days in the bunker before his death – taking in everything from popular parody videos to what historical books say.

(The New Yorker, approx 7 mins reading time)

Other accounts convey a more complex picture of that April 22nd meeting. Gerhard Herrgesell, a stenographer, told American interrogators that Hitler was “generally composed,” even if his face became flushed and he paced about. In Herrgesell’s telling, it was the generals, especially Wilhelm Keitel and Alfred Jodl, who grew most heated, as they declared themselves “violently opposed” to Hitler’s plan to perish in Berlin, preferring that he go elsewhere and continue the fight. “Keitel spoke to him in really sharp terms,” Herrgesell recalled. These efforts at persuasion had some effect. Another military officer, Bernd von Loringhoven, reported that by the end of the day Hitler had overcome a condition of “temporary weakness” and committed himself again to the defense of Berlin.