Your evening longread: Boeing and the deadly 737 Max crashes

737 Max

The family of Sam Pegram (25) who died on an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019, talk about their distress over what they’ve gone through.

(BBC, approx 17 mins reading time)

The premature end to Sam’s life and that of 156 others could have been avoided. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft they were travelling on had fatal design flaws – and it was not the first to be involved in such a tragedy. A near-identical 737 Max had crashed off Indonesia five months earlier, in chillingly similar circumstances. But tragically, after that crash, the aircraft was not grounded.