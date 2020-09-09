Your evening longread: The nun who saved 83 Jewish children

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Saving 83 Jewish children

A true story about a brave nun in Toulouse who saved the lives of over 80 children during WWII.

(BBC, approx 11 mins reading time)

By the winter of 1942, Sister Denise Bergon was collecting Jewish children who had been hiding in the wooded valleys and gorges of the region around Capdenac, known as L’Aveyron. As round-ups of Jews intensified – carried out by German troops and, from 1943, by a fascist militia, the Milice – the number of Jewish children taking refuge in the convent would eventually swell to 83.