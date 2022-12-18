Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
#UKRAINE: The president’s office said that Kherson was hit by Russian shelling, less than a week after power was restored to the city
#IRAQ: Gunmen in northern Iraq, where remnants of the Islamic State group are active, blew up a vehicle carrying policeman before opening fire killing nine
#UK: A teenager was charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel
#EU: Member states and parliamentarians announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc’s carbon market
Argentina are Fifa World Cup champions following a dramatic face-off with France which ended in a penalty shoot-out.
It was a fairytale end for Lionel Messi, with this, his fifth World Cup being his last.
Despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappé, it wasn’t to be for Les Bleus.
The 42′s Gavan Cooney has a breakdown of the Argentinian victory.
