Sunday 18 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
PA
# Gardaí
Two men arrested following firearm seizure in Dublin
Gardaí found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a small amount of cocaine following a search.
2.5k
0
29 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the seizure of a semi-automatic pistol in Dublin 10.

Following a search of a residence in the area yesterday, gardaí found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a small amount of cocaine.

firearm1

firearm2 Garda Press Office Garda Press Office
Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said in a statement: “Violent drug gangs who intimate our communities shall continue to be the primary target of our national investigations.

“An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation.”

Investigations are ongoing.

