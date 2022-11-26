Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Actor Liam Cunningham at the Raise the Roof march in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Thousands of people attended a housing protest in Dublin, calling for immediate action from the Government to address the shortage of homes

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he wants 10% of the electorate to vote for his party in the 2024 local elections

Met Éireann warned of very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with potential for wave overtopping

warned of very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with potential for wave overtopping A seventh man was arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two PSNI officers

Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for 580 apartments planned for a site near St Anne’s Park in Raheny in north Dublin

Patrick Crean's Marlet Group lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council's decision to refuse planning permission for 580 apartments planned for a site near St Anne's Park in Raheny in north Dublin

WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a news conference during the inaugural International Summit of the initiative Grain from Ukraine in Kyiv Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that his country would continue to resist Russian attacks, as residents of the recently liberated Kherson fled due to lack of water and heat

#ITALY: Around a dozen people are missing after heavy rains caused a landslide on the island of Ischia

#CHINA: Authorities in the western Xinjiang region have opened up parts of the capital, after residents held demonstrations against the city’s “zero-Covid” lockdown that has lasted more than three months

PARTING SHOT

Josh O'Connor and Letitia Wright in Aisha Source: Sky UK

When it comes to cinema, there can be a gap between what’s reality and what’s featured on screen. But Irish director Frank Berry takes the viewer so deep into a world that they might feel they’ve experienced what they’ve seen on screen themselves.

His latest film, Aisha, brings us into the world of the title character, Aisha Osagie. She’s a young Nigerian woman who has come to Ireland seeking asylum. The film takes its time revealing what happened to her, as we see Aisha enduring a long and bureaucratic process in her attempt to stay in Ireland.

Aoife Barry sat down with the director to discuss the project.