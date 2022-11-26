Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that his country would continue to resist Russian attacks, as residents of the recently liberated Kherson fled due to lack of water and heat
#ITALY: Around a dozen people are missing after heavy rains caused a landslide on the island of Ischia
#CHINA: Authorities in the western Xinjiang region have opened up parts of the capital, after residents held demonstrations against the city’s “zero-Covid” lockdown that has lasted more than three months
When it comes to cinema, there can be a gap between what’s reality and what’s featured on screen. But Irish director Frank Berry takes the viewer so deep into a world that they might feel they’ve experienced what they’ve seen on screen themselves.
His latest film, Aisha, brings us into the world of the title character, Aisha Osagie. She’s a young Nigerian woman who has come to Ireland seeking asylum. The film takes its time revealing what happened to her, as we see Aisha enduring a long and bureaucratic process in her attempt to stay in Ireland.
Aoife Barry sat down with the director to discuss the project.
