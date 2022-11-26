Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 26 November 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

54 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

LIAM CUNNINGHAM raise the roof 61 Actor Liam Cunningham at the Raise the Roof march in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Thousands of people attended a housing protest in Dublin, calling for immediate action from the Government to address the shortage of homes
  • Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he wants 10% of the electorate to vote for his party in the 2024 local elections
  • Met Éireann warned of very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with potential for wave overtopping
  • A seventh man was arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two PSNI officers
  • Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for 580 apartments planned for a site near St Anne’s Park in Raheny in north Dublin

WORLD

russia-ukraine-war-summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a news conference during the inaugural International Summit of the initiative Grain from Ukraine in Kyiv Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that his country would continue to resist Russian attacks, as residents of the recently liberated Kherson fled due to lack of water and heat

#ITALY: Around a dozen people are missing after heavy rains caused a landslide on the island of Ischia

#CHINA: Authorities in the western Xinjiang region have opened up parts of the capital, after residents held demonstrations against the city’s “zero-Covid” lockdown that has lasted more than three months

PARTING SHOT

river (1) Josh O'Connor and Letitia Wright in Aisha Source: Sky UK

When it comes to cinema, there can be a gap between what’s reality and what’s featured on screen. But Irish director Frank Berry takes the viewer so deep into a world that they might feel they’ve experienced what they’ve seen on screen themselves.

His latest film, Aisha, brings us into the world of the title character, Aisha Osagie. She’s a young Nigerian woman who has come to Ireland seeking asylum. The film takes its time revealing what happened to her, as we see Aisha enduring a long and bureaucratic process in her attempt to stay in Ireland.

Aoife Barry sat down with the director to discuss the project.

Making a difference

