Here's what happened today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie RTE senior executives arrive leave Leinster House after appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

RTÉ senior executives revealed that former director general Dee Forbes was asked to resign nearly a week before controversial secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy were made public

It emerged that Ryan Tubridy is still being paid while negotiations for his new contract at RTÉ are suspended

Gardaí said they were investigating a potential murder as part of an ongoing operation at the Sliabh Liag sea cliffs in Donegal

Two beaches in Ballybunion, Co Kerry, were closed to swimmers after samples taken from the water were found to contain "elevated levels of bacteria"

Kellie Harrington secured her place in next year’s Paris Olympics after advancing to the 60kg semi-finals of the European Games in Poland

New figures from the Residential Tenancies Board showed that rents for new tenancies continued to increase in the last quarter of 2022, with an overall national increase in price of 7.6%

A garda appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and endangerment of life in connection with an incident where three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago

WORLD

Alamy Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on the first day of his trial for an alleged dozen sexual offences between 2001 and 2013 in London on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Alamy

#UK A jury has been selected ahead of the trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sex offences, which is expected to last four weeks

#UKRAINE The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine has risen to ten, as Kyiv played down the effect of a brief mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary group on the conflict

#US The US Justice Department’s watchdog has said that a “combination of negligence and misconduct” enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw speaking to the media. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Vera Pauw has named her Republic of Ireland squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Pauw announced her final group of 23 from Ireland’s UCD base this morning, with Leanne Kiernan among those left out.

Three training players have also been named to travel to Australia and New Zealand on standby — Birmingham City duo Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott, and Sophie Whitehouse who will travel as the squad’s fourth goalkeeper.

Pauw was visibly upset at times as she explained the difficulty in choosing who would not get to travel, saying: “It’s not so much celebrating the squad, it’s more the pain we all feel of leaving players out. I’ve broken dreams. It’s so hard for them because that World Cup will not come back.”