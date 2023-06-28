Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UK A jury has been selected ahead of the trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sex offences, which is expected to last four weeks
#UKRAINE The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine has risen to ten, as Kyiv played down the effect of a brief mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary group on the conflict
#US The US Justice Department’s watchdog has said that a “combination of negligence and misconduct” enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
Vera Pauw has named her Republic of Ireland squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Pauw announced her final group of 23 from Ireland’s UCD base this morning, with Leanne Kiernan among those left out.
Three training players have also been named to travel to Australia and New Zealand on standby — Birmingham City duo Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott, and Sophie Whitehouse who will travel as the squad’s fourth goalkeeper.
Pauw was visibly upset at times as she explained the difficulty in choosing who would not get to travel, saying: “It’s not so much celebrating the squad, it’s more the pain we all feel of leaving players out. I’ve broken dreams. It’s so hard for them because that World Cup will not come back.”
