Members of hospitality industry to meet with Tánaiste and Culture Minister

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE events and hospitality industries will meet with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Culture Minister Catherine Martin later today.

The government announced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place from tomorrow until 9 January. They include a 50% reduction in capacity at indoor cultural, entertainment, community and sporting events.

The current midnight curfew will also remain in place for hospitality with further social distancing measures and a limit of six people per table.

The Tánaiste and Minister Martin will co-chair a meeting of the hospitality forum today to discuss the impact of the recent government decisions.

Also attending this meeting is Elaine O’Connor, co-founder of the Event Industry Association of Ireland.

She told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the events sector is currently in its “worst scenario”.

“We’re at our lowest ebb now, and while we’re grateful to be added in on this occasion to this meeting, we need more,” O’Connor said.

She called for focused meetings specifically for the event industry, more targeted supports and a cross-departmental taskforce on events.

O’Connor said the industry has made clear that “70% capacity isn’t possible for us”.

“To run a gig at 50% capacity, you’d have to have been making 50% profit essentially beforehand,” she said, adding that 70% capacity was also a “struggle” to comply with.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said yesterday that it is his “expectation” that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will return to €350 per week for those impacted by the latest restrictions.

Speaking to Newstalk’s On The Record with Gavan Reilly, Donohoe said that the Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will outline a plan for the PUP in the coming days.

“I’ll simply say that we appreciate that there is a group of workers in a really important part of our hospitality sector in particular who are finding themselves unemployed again within a year and we have a particular responsibility to them,” he said.