Heading to see Garth Brooks? Here's everything you need to know for his remaining shows

Garth Brooks during his first night of a series of concerts at Croke Park.

Garth Brooks during his first night of a series of concerts at Croke Park.

AFTER A HUGELY successful first three shows, Garth Brooks will perform his penultimate gig this evening in Croke Park.

There had been much anticipation ahead of the concerts, after a scheduled five-night run in GAA HQ was infamously denied permission to go ahead in 2014.

But Garth kicked things off in style last week, in what was his first performance in Ireland since 1997.

Organisers have labelled it as “probably the biggest cultural event in Ireland in the history of music”, with over 400,000 tickets sold.

The stage for the first night of five gigs. Source: PA

If you’re one of the country music fans going to tonight or tomorrow night’s concert, here’s what you need to know.

What do I need to know about tickets?

Concert-goers are asked to make sure they’ve downloaded their digital tickets to their iPhone wallet or Google Pay wallet before arriving at the venue.

Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted.

All tickets are colour coded and will show you which route you should take to access the stadium.

Organisers have also warned people to beware of bogus ticket sellers, and reiterated that Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller for the event.

While tomorrow night’s show is completely sold-out, there are still some tickets available for tonight’s concert on the Ticketmaster website.

What time should I get there?

The gates will open at 5pm, with Garth himself taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

Organisers have urged people to allow plenty of time to get to Croke Park before the start of the show.

No early queuing is permitted in the streets around the stadium.

How do I get there?

Organisers are strongly advising concert-goers to use public transport where possible as there will be little parking available near the stadium and traffic is expected to be heavy.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail says it’s looking forward to welcoming Garth Brooks fans on board for the country star’s remaining concerts at Croke Park.

Many trains are already sold out, including on Cork and Tralee to Dublin routes.

Pre-booking is essential on all Intercity routes and customers must travel on the specific train booked.

Additional late night Intercity trains will operate with 12:40am Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick) after each night’s concert.

Irish Rail has warned that these trains must be pre-booked and that there is very limited capacity remaining.

It has also reminded users that because the service departs after midnight, they should check the next day’s date to book – for example, with a concert on Friday September 16, choose Saturday September 17 to book

Advertisement

Meanwhile, alcohol is not permitted on any train

Additional services will also operate after the concerts on the following routes:

DART, northbound and southbound

Drumcondra to Maynooth, with connections at Clonsilla to M3 Parkway

Drumcondra to Longford (Saturday 17 th September only)

September only) Connolly to Dundalk

Heuston to Portlaoise

Irish Rail has also noted that Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services in both directions will not serve Drumcondra Station from 15:30hrs onwards on each date, as part of stadium crowd management measures.

Mobility-impaired customers should use Connolly Station for access to/from Croke Park, due to lift replacement works at Drumcondra

Additional station personnel and security will be available to assist customers travelling to and from the concerts.

Bus: If you’re using Dublin Bus to get to the stadium, the 1, 13, 16, 33 and 41 all stop on Drumcondra Road. You can plan your journey here.

Bus Éireann has announced that it will operate a special service from Galway bus station to Busáras in Dublin for those attending the concert. More information is available on Bus Éireann’s website.

Taxis: It is highly likely that there will be limited taxis available, especially after the shows finish. If you are thinking of getting a taxi, you can pre-book one on one of the taxi apps, such as Free Now or Lynk.

Driving: If you are driving, O’Connell School on North Richmond Street will have 400 car parking spaces available, but these will fill up fast. You can check for other city centre car parks and their closing times here.

Will there be traffic disruption?

Yes. A Garda cordon will be put in place on the roads surrounding Croke Park from 10.30am, with barriers erected at the following locations:

Lower Drumcondra Road/Whitworth Road

Lower Drumcondra Road/Richmond Road/Botanic Avenue

Ballybough Road/Luke Kelly Bridge

Ballybough Road/North Strand Road

Summerhill/North Circular Road

After 3pm, full road closures will be put in place, with only residents that have 2022 vehicle passes allowed access to the area. Residents who do not have a pass can get one by bringing a form of photo ID and proof of address – such as a utility bill – to Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station.

There will be no traffic permitted inside the inner cordon after 10.15pm, except for emergency vehicles.

What can’t I bring to the concert?

Gardaí have said that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium, and have urged people to bring a raincoat or poncho instead.

Bags bigger than A4 size will not be allowed, and people without bags will be fast-tracked – but all bags will be searched before entry.

Other items you might have planned to bring that are prohibited are:

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals – except service and guide dogs

Any item that could be considered a weapon

Backpacks or large bags

Banners with poles or poles of any kind

Flares

Lasers

Illegal substances or illegal merchandise of any description

Inflatable or folding chairs

Prams or pushchairs

Selfie sticks

What will the weather be like?

According to Met Éireann, concert goers are in for a dry but rather crisp night, with temperatures of 11 degrees when Garth takes to the stage, but dipping to lows of six when it’s time to make your way home.

Source: Met Éireann

A similar evening is in store tomorrow.

Anything else I should know?

No one aged under 14 will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area.

Gardaí are reminding people to be mindful that Croke Park is in a residential area, and to be mindful and respectful of residents.

Otherwise, stay safe and enjoy the dance.

With additional reporting from Jane Moore.