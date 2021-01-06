The Explainer: The third wave - what happened, and what restrictions are in place?

WE’RE HERE: THE third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

Back in March 2020, it was hard to know what the rest of that year would hold for us.

We certainly didn’t anticipate going through another two waves of the virus – at least, not at the beginning. But as the year went on, and people learned more about Covid-19, the country had to adjust to new realities.

This past Christmas was a particularly important time for the spread of the virus. Weeks after the country opened up to visits and more socialising, the case numbers have shot up, and the country has reentered Level 5 restrictions. Those restrictions were made even tougher today.

You might have spent the past couple of weeks ignoring the news as much as possible. Or even if you have been keeping up to date, you might be struggling to make sense of it all. So for this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’ll bring you up to date with all you need to know.

Our reporters Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas will bring up to date on the latest restrictions; the discussion over what led to the rocketing case numbers; how vaccination is going; and how the healthcare system is coping.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan, and reporters Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas.