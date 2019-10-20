This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Boris Johnson's unsigned extension request condemned as 'juvenile'

The EU will now have to consider the request submitted by the UK government.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 7:33 AM
47 minutes ago 5,712 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859405
Boris Johnson has sought to blame parliament for forcing him to seek an extension from the EU.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Boris Johnson has sought to blame parliament for forcing him to seek an extension from the EU.
Boris Johnson has sought to blame parliament for forcing him to seek an extension from the EU.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has come criticism after he distanced himself from a legally required request to the EU for a Brexit extension which he refused to sign.

Labour branded the prime minister “churlish” and “juvenile” in his attitude as Johnson stressed to Brussels he was only sending the communication at parliament’s bidding.

After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the Commons over his Brexit plans, the Johnson got a senior diplomat to send an unsigned photocopy of the request by MPs to delay withdrawal from the EU.

In a second note to European Council president Donald Tusk, Johnson said a Brexit extension would be “deeply corrosive”.

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: “Johnson is a Prime Minister who is now treating Parliament and the courts with contempt.”

“His juvenile refusal to even sign the letter confirms what we always suspected that Johnson with his arrogant sense of entitlement considers he is above the law and above accountability,” he wrote. 

There had been speculation that Johnson, who had committed to leaving the EU on 31 October, would refuse to sign the letter – placing him against the law and potentially in contempt of court. 

However, it remains unclear whether Johnson’s refusal to sign the letter or his decision to send another letter explaining why his government does not want an extension will prompt any legal action. 

Some legal experts suggested that the only thing that matters was that Johnson had indeed complied with the law and sent the letter, which was also accompanied by an explanatory letter from the UK’s ambassador to the EU. 

Immediately following his House of Commons defeat on the Letwin amendment, Johnson told MPs that he would not negotiate an extension with the EU. 

The Letwin amendment, a cross-party bid to seek an extension in order to ensure legislation backing up the new deal is through the House before Brexit happens, was passed yesterday afternoon by a margin of 322 to 306. 

It forced Johnson to seek an extension under the Benn Act, passed through parliament against the wishes of the government in September. 

That vote followed hours of debate as MPs convened for what was being billed by the UK media as ‘Super Saturday’. It was the first time parliament had been convened on a Saturday for 37 years. 

Hilary Benn, the Labour MP who gave his name to the act, said on Saturday: “After all the bluster, the Prime Minister has tonight sent a letter to the EU asking for an extension.”

“A bit churlish not to sign it though,” he added. 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Today I told the Prime Minister to obey the law and despite his petulant posturing and bluster he finally has – he’s asked for an extension.”

The development came as Johnson wrote to all Tory MPs and peers insisting that he will tell Brussels a further Brexit delay is “not a solution” to the situation.

In a letter to members of the Tory parliamentary party, he said: “I will tell the European Union what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution.”

“It is quite possible that our friends in the European Union will reject Parliament’s request for a further delay (or not take a decision quickly),” Johnson added.

Johnson also called Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier to discuss the latest Westminster developments. No further details on that call were released. 

The decision on whether to grant an extension will come down to the leaders of the remaining 27 EU nations, but it will be Donald Tusk’s job as head of the European Council to gather their views and he could call a special summit to approve an extension.

Tusk has confirmed yesterday evening that he received the letter seeking an extension.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg announced in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon that there will be another Meaningful Vote on Monday.

However, it remains unclear whether Speaker John Bercow will allow the motion or not. He told MPs he would rule on it on Monday. 

With reporting from Press Association and Daragh Brophy

