Students on maintenance grant to get extra payment today

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has announced that students who receive the maintenance grant will today receive an extra payment.

The move, which was agreed as a cost of living measure in Budget 2023, will see eligible PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate students who receive the Special Rate of grant, receive the equivalent to one monthly maintenance grant payment at 2022 levels.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “Budget 2023 recognised the significant cost of education facing students and their parents.

“We believe the student maintenance grant is a vital tool in tackling the financial pressures facing our students, and that it can help deliver fairness and equality across our education sector. But we know inflationary pressures have made the past several months incredibly challenging for students.

“That’s why today we are delivering this additional student grant payment, a move which will put money back in the pockets of students.”

Today’s payment is in addition to the scheduled maintenance grant payment which was paid yesterday, December 15th.

Separately, the student maintenance grant rates will increase effective from January 2023. This will mean that from January, the Special and Band 1 maintenance grant rates will increase by 14%, and all other maintenance grant rates will increase by 10%. Students will see their rates increase proportionally.

The undergraduate student contribution fee for eligible higher education students was also reduced by €1,000 for this academic year.

Minister Harris added: “It is my job as Minister to ensure every person, regardless of their background, has the same opportunity to access further and higher education.

“That is why we reduced the contribution fee by €1,000 for all undergraduate students eligible for free fees, and increased all student maintenance grant payments by at least 10 per cent effective from January. It is why the Government reduced public transport fees too.

“And it’s why today we are making an additional payment to students to ease any pressures or concerns they may have over the Christmas period.”