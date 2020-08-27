This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 27 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Forecasters said the storm surge could be ‘unsurvivable’ and capable of sinking entire communities.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 8:20 AM
49 minutes ago 6,007 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5187493

2.55183460 (1) Source: PA Images

STORM LAURA HAS made landfall in the United States as a category 4 hurricane, US weather officials said.

“Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center said in an update. 

Officials said there will be a “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding” occurring in portions of Louisiana.

There will be maximum sustained winds were 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour).

Authorities had previously implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to flee.

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status and continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

The system was on track to arrive late on Wednesday or early today as the most powerful hurricane to strike the US so far this year.

“This is shaping up to be just a tremendous storm,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told The Weather Channel.

The National Hurricane Centre kept raising its estimate of Laura’s storm surge, from 10ft just a couple of days ago to twice that size — a height that forecasters said would be especially deadly.

“Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist. “Whatever does not get blown down by the wind could easily be toppled by seawater pushing inland.”

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Laura had maximum sustained winds of 125mph as it churned about 200 miles south east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas, travelling north west at 16mph.

Those winds are expected to increase to 145mph before landfall, pushing water on to more than 450 miles of coast from Texas to Mississippi.

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Joel Cline, tropical programme coordinator at the National Weather Service. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”

On Twitter, President Donald Trump also urged coastal residents to heed local officials.

Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and reached inland for 200 miles.

Storm surge warnings were in effect from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie