'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

STORM LAURA HAS made landfall in the United States as a category 4 hurricane, US weather officials said.

“Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Officials said there will be a “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding” occurring in portions of Louisiana.

There will be maximum sustained winds were 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour).

Authorities had previously implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to flee.

1 PM CDT: #Laura is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 MPH. Little time remains to protect life and property before water levels begin to rise and winds increase in the warning areas https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/6f9tvionaR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status and continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

The system was on track to arrive late on Wednesday or early today as the most powerful hurricane to strike the US so far this year.

“This is shaping up to be just a tremendous storm,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told The Weather Channel.

The National Hurricane Centre kept raising its estimate of Laura’s storm surge, from 10ft just a couple of days ago to twice that size — a height that forecasters said would be especially deadly.

“Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist. “Whatever does not get blown down by the wind could easily be toppled by seawater pushing inland.”

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura had maximum sustained winds of 125mph as it churned about 200 miles south east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas, travelling north west at 16mph.

Those winds are expected to increase to 145mph before landfall, pushing water on to more than 450 miles of coast from Texas to Mississippi.

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Joel Cline, tropical programme coordinator at the National Weather Service. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”

On Twitter, President Donald Trump also urged coastal residents to heed local officials.

Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and reached inland for 200 miles.

Storm surge warnings were in effect from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.