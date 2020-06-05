Poll: Will you wear a mask when you use public transport?

IN ENGLAND, IT will be mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport from 15 June.

However, the advice to wear face coverings on public transport and in other spaces where social distancing is difficult is guidance for now. It isn’t a strict rule.

Public health authorities have emphasised wearing a facemask is an “additional hygiene measure” with Dr Tony Holohan saying previously it’s not a “magic bullet” to protect against Covid-19.

Social distancing and good hand hygiene is still of vital importance even if you wear a mask, according to health officials.

However, as we progress through the Phases and more of us go back to work, we’re asking you: Will you wear a mask when you use public transport?

