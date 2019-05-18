This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spotted a dodgy claim or a dubious statistic? TheJournal.ie is factchecking the European elections with 18 other newsrooms

We want our readers to help us factcheck these European elections.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 18 May 2019, 8:30 AM
54 minutes ago 1,524 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4640694
Image: Shutterstock/Jo Panuwat D
Image: Shutterstock/Jo Panuwat D

AS MILLIONS PREPARE to vote at the end of May, TheJournal.ie is working with newsrooms across Europe to factcheck the 2019 European elections. 

In the run-up to the election, the TheJournal.ie is working with 18 other European fact-checking outlets as part of the International Fact-Checking Network’s FactCheckEU project to factcheck the 2019 European parliamentary elections. 

The aim of FactCheckEU is simple: to provide factchecks on the EU, debunks hoaxes related to the elections and check statements by European political figures. 

Independent from the EU and funded by the Google News Initiative and the Open Society Initiative for Europe, the project asks readers to send us claims, statistics or statements you think are dubious, suspect or questionable. It doesn’t just have to come from high-profile figures – we also debunk memes, hoaxes and viral content that doesn’t have a specific author.

The FactCheck team here at TheJournal.ie need you to help us during these elections. With numerous debates, interviews and an endless stream of online content, we can’t spot everything. So we’re relying on your help to send us anything you think needs to be fact-checked to factcheck@thejournal.ie

We’ll be working with journalists across Europe to tackle disinformation and hoaxes and everything we publish will be available at factcheckeu.info in 10 different languages, including English. 

Related Read

16.05.19 FactCheck: Did the German parliament approve the Irish budget in 2011?

The 18 media partners TheJournal.ie will be working with includes 20 Minutes (France), AFP Factuel (France), CheckNews de Libération (France), CORRECTIV.Faktencheck (Germany), Les Décodeurs du Monde (France), Ellinika Hoaxes (Greece), FactCheckNI (Northern Ireland), Faktograf.hr (Croatia), France 24 Observers (France), lavoce.info (Italy), Lead Stories (Belgium), Maldita.es (Spain), Newtral (Spain), Observador (Portugal), Pagella Politica (Italy), Patikrinta 15min (Lithuania), TjekDet (Denmark), and Viralgranskaren (Sweden).

Like TheJournal.ie, all these outlets are signatories of the International Fact-Checking Network’s code of principles. 

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie