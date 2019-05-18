Spotted a dodgy claim or a dubious statistic? TheJournal.ie is factchecking the European elections with 18 other newsrooms

AS MILLIONS PREPARE to vote at the end of May, TheJournal.ie is working with newsrooms across Europe to factcheck the 2019 European elections.

In the run-up to the election, the TheJournal.ie is working with 18 other European fact-checking outlets as part of the International Fact-Checking Network’s FactCheckEU project to factcheck the 2019 European parliamentary elections.

The aim of FactCheckEU is simple: to provide factchecks on the EU, debunks hoaxes related to the elections and check statements by European political figures.

Independent from the EU and funded by the Google News Initiative and the Open Society Initiative for Europe, the project asks readers to send us claims, statistics or statements you think are dubious, suspect or questionable. It doesn’t just have to come from high-profile figures – we also debunk memes, hoaxes and viral content that doesn’t have a specific author.

The FactCheck team here at TheJournal.ie need you to help us during these elections. With numerous debates, interviews and an endless stream of online content, we can’t spot everything. So we’re relying on your help to send us anything you think needs to be fact-checked to factcheck@thejournal.ie.

We’ll be working with journalists across Europe to tackle disinformation and hoaxes and everything we publish will be available at factcheckeu.info in 10 different languages, including English.

The 18 media partners TheJournal.ie will be working with includes 20 Minutes (France), AFP Factuel (France), CheckNews de Libération (France), CORRECTIV.Faktencheck (Germany), Les Décodeurs du Monde (France), Ellinika Hoaxes (Greece), FactCheckNI (Northern Ireland), Faktograf.hr (Croatia), France 24 Observers (France), lavoce.info (Italy), Lead Stories (Belgium), Maldita.es (Spain), Newtral (Spain), Observador (Portugal), Pagella Politica (Italy), Patikrinta 15min (Lithuania), TjekDet (Denmark), and Viralgranskaren (Sweden).

Like TheJournal.ie, all these outlets are signatories of the International Fact-Checking Network’s code of principles.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.