Entire FAI board 'intends to step down' at AGM in July

THE BOARD OF the FAI has told Minister for Sport Shane Ross that all members intend to step down in July.

The announcement was made by Ross at a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport this afternoon.

The board consists of four members: Donal Conway (president), Noel Fitzroy (vice president), Michael Cody (honorary secretary) and Eddie Murray (honorary treasurer).

In a letter to Ross, the board said that they will step aside in July at the FAI’s AGM.

“At that point, when a new structure has been put in place, it is the intention that the existing board will step down to allow for a new board to be constituted in the best interests of football,” the letter states.

In his statement, Ross described the FAI’s appearance before the committee last week as “shambolic”.

“I am pleased to confirm to the committee that in the last few hours decisive action has been taken,” Ross said.

“I believe that the AGM should be called before the July date,” he added.

The minister was appearing before the committee amid ongoing questions of governance within the FAI.

It was revealed just prior to the meeting that auditors Deloitte have reported the FAI to the Companies Registration Offices for breaking company law.

Yesterday, former FAI CEO John Delaney offered to step aside from the FAI while an independent investigation takes place into issues of concern.