This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Auditors report FAI for breaking company law

The public body issued a statement this afternoon.

By Sinead O'Carroll Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 1:04 PM
1 hour ago 17,724 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4594241
Former FAI CEO John Delaney
Image: RollingNews.ie
Former FAI CEO John Delaney
Former FAI CEO John Delaney
Image: RollingNews.ie

DELOITTE HAS REPORTED the Football Association of Ireland for breaking company law to the Companies Registration Offices (CRO). 

The FAI’s official auditors filed the H4 report on 12 April, noting that the association’s accounts were not being properly kept. 

It declared that the FAI “is contravening section 281 and section 282 of the Companies Act 2014″. 

Section 281 of the Act says that “adequate accounting records” should be kept, while section 282 describes what those accounts should look like. 

It says that ‘adequate account records’ are those that correctly record and explain the transactions of a company; that are kept on a continuous and consistent basis; and include all sums of money received and expended by the company.

The CRO is the central repository of public statutory information on Irish companies and business names. 

If found to be guilty of contravening those sections of the law, companies and its directors can be subject to fines of up to €50,000 and prison terms of up to five years.

In a statement today, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said that only two other H4 forms, indicating a breach of the law, have been filed with the CRO in the past 12 months.  

Related Read

08.04.19 ODCE is investigating a second official complaint regarding FAI's finances

Yesterday, the FAI said that its former CEO and current executive vice president John Delaney had offered to step aside while an investigation into matters which concerned the board had taken place. 

Two other board members, Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray and Honorary Secretary Michael Cody, also offered their resignations. 

The move came after almost four weeks of controversy following the Sunday Times’ revelations surrounding a €100,000 ‘bridging loan’ made by Delaney to the FAI in April 2017.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie