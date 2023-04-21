FAI confirm player's 5-year ban for 'assaulting a match official' during game in Co Louth

THE FOOTBALL Association of Ireland have confirmed that a player has been handed a five-year ban from all football-related activity for “assaulting a match official”.

An independent disciplinary committee sanctioned the individual in question following a hearing today.

The incident took place during Sporting BJD FC’s game against Bay United FC in the North Eastern Football League on 6 April this year.

A statement from the association added: “The FAI acknowledges and notes the decision made by the independent disciplinary committee and would like to reaffirm our strong condemnation of any act or threat of violence against match officials.

“Please note the decision of the independent disciplinary committee may be appealed.”

According to a report on LMFM.ie, the match in Muirhevna Mor, County Louth was abandoned after 85 minutes with the score 1-0 in favour of Bay FC when one team failed to have the regulation number of players on the field.

One of the players then allegedly ran at the referee, lunged, and kicked him in the chest in mid-air.

The official in question is understood to have been left badly shaken by the incident, with a Garda investigation subsequently launched, while a separate investigation was undertaken by the North East Football League committee.

