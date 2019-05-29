This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fáilte Ireland pledges €150m to develop new tourist attractions throughout Ireland

The investment will fund projects with the greatest potential to grow tourism across the country.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 2:14 PM
5 minutes ago 220 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4659456
Orla Carroll, Director Product Development Failte Ireland, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD and Paul Kelly, CEO Failte Ireland
Image: Fennell Photography
Orla Carroll, Director Product Development Failte Ireland, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD and Paul Kelly, CEO Failte Ireland
Orla Carroll, Director Product Development Failte Ireland, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD and Paul Kelly, CEO Failte Ireland
Image: Fennell Photography

FÁILTE IRELAND HAS pledged to invest €150 million into the development of a number of new visitor attractions across the country in a bid to promote tourism.

The investment was announced as part of the authority’s new Platforms for Growth initiative, which was announced this morning as part of the Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects, which runs until 2022.

It aims to see the development of a number of new visitor attractions through the provision of grants of €2.5 million upwards.

It will specifically target ‘platforms’ or projects which have the greatest potential to grow tourism across the country, as well as those which fill gaps in the Irish tourism market and are able to meet changing demand among those who visit Ireland.

The first ‘platform’, which was launched today, will focus on developing Ireland’s immersive heritage and cultural attractions.

Announcing the new programme, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross recognised how Ireland’s world-class attractions have helped to grow the tourism sector in recent years.

“I look forward to visiting the world-class attractions that will be developed through this major investment programme,” the Minister said.

“This will put Ireland on an even stronger footing in the international marketplace.”

Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly added that the investment would specifically seek out projects to tap into what overseas visitors are looking for when they come to Ireland.

“Creating a more regional spread of visitors is central to our capital investment strategy and through Platforms for Growth, new attractions across the country will be developed and existing ones transformed,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie