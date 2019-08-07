This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tonight's Fair City will pay tribute to the late Karl Shiels as it shows his final scenes

The 47-year-old actor died suddenly last month.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 4:43 PM
Image: Twitter/RTÉFairCity
Image: Twitter/RTÉFairCity

TONIGHT’S EPISODE OF Fair City will feature the last scenes filmed by Karl Shiels, before the actor’s sudden death last month

The 47-year-old played Robbie Quinn in the long-running soap, and had also appeared in films such as Intermission and Batman Begins.

Shiels was also well-known in Irish theatre circles, having been a co-founder of Dublin’s Theatre Upstairs in 2010. In 2013, Shiels won the Judges’ Special Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards for his work as artistic director with the Theatre Upstairs.

The final scenes he filmed in Fair City will appear on tonight’s show from 8pm on RTÉ One.

An RTÉ spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that as Shiels’s character Quinn is set to leave for a business trip abroad, he turns to Carol and says “Right, cab’s outside, you sure you are going to manage without me?” before kissing Carol goodbye and leaving.

Show executive producer Brigie de Courcy said: “We all miss Karl, who was a wonderful actor and friend, and Fair City will miss Robbie Quinn, who was a blaze of trouble and fun during his time in Carrigstown.”

With reporting from Conal Thomas

