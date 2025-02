A MAN IN his late 20s has been charged in connection to the fatal assault of a man in his 60s at a home in Malahide yesterday.

Gardaí responded to the scene yesterday to find the deceased man unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30am, gardaí said yesterday. The man in his 20s was arrested shortly afterwards.

The charged man is expected to appear before the courts at noon today.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Malahide Garda Station.

A family liaison officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the area of Gainsborough Lawn, Malahide, Co Dublin, between 8am and 8.45am on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on (01) 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.