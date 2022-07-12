#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 July 2022
Woman in her 20s killed after car and lorry collide in Co Waterford

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the N25.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 2:33 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died after a collision a car and a lorry this morning in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal incident on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas around 8.30am.

The woman, who was driving the car, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be conducted.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward and any for road users with video footage, including from dash cams, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

