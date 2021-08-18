#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 18 August 2021
Woman killed and man seriously injured in two-car collision

The crash happened on the R772 at Scarawalsh this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 12:31 PM
The R772 at Scarawalsh (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A WOMAN HAS been killed and a man has been seriously injured in a two-car collision in Co Wexford.

The crash happened on the R772 at Scarawalsh at approximately 7.50am this morning.

The woman, who was in her 40s and the driver of one car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was driving the second car and is in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow a Garda forensic team to examine the scene, and a garda spokesperson said local diversions are currently in place.

Investigators have appealed for any potential witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly road users who were travelling on the R772 at the time and who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

