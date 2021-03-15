Man (70s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Mayo

A MAN IN his late 70s has died following a crash between a car and a lorry in Mayo.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision at The Neale, on the R334 regional road between Headford and Ballinrobe, shortly after 11.45am.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Mayo for medical assessment. The man’s age and current condition are not known.

The scene is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place on the R334 between the Neale and Cross. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

The crash is the fourth serious collision in Mayo in less than a week. Last Wednesday a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

A teenager died and two passengers were hospitalised on Saturday night following a single vehicle crash at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Yesterday evening a male motorcyclist in his 20s was seriously injured when his bike left the road at Glenisland near Castlebar.

Anyone with any information about the crash at The Neale is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 9372080 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.