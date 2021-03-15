#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

Man (70s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Mayo

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 15 Mar 2021, 5:24 PM
48 minutes ago 5,512 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5382316
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his late 70s has died following a crash between a car and a lorry in Mayo.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision at The Neale, on the R334 regional road between Headford and Ballinrobe, shortly after 11.45am.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Mayo for medical assessment. The man’s age and current condition are not known.

The scene is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place on the R334 between the Neale and Cross. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

The crash is the fourth serious collision in Mayo in less than a week. Last Wednesday a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

A teenager died and two passengers were hospitalised on Saturday night following a single vehicle crash at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday evening a male motorcyclist in his 20s was seriously injured when his bike left the road at Glenisland near Castlebar.

Anyone with any information about the crash at The Neale is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 9372080 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.   

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie