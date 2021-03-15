Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in Mayo

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at Glenisland, Co Mayo yesterday.

A male motorcyclist in his 20s was seriously injured when his bike left the road at Glenisland on the R 312 near Castlebar at around 7pm. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo. The scene was attended by local Gardaí, National Ambulance Service and local Fire Services.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and an examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing any road users with camera footage from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Castlebar Station on (094) 903 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.