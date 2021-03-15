#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in Mayo

The incident occurred at 7pm on Sunday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Mar 2021, 7:19 AM
14 minutes ago 904 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5381648
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at Glenisland, Co Mayo yesterday. 

A male motorcyclist in his 20s was seriously injured when his bike left the road at Glenisland on the R 312 near Castlebar at around 7pm. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo. The scene was attended by local Gardaí, National Ambulance Service and local Fire Services.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and an examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing any road users with camera footage from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Castlebar Station on (094) 903 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie