Woman (20s) dies following crash in Mayo

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died following a road crash in Mayo overnight.

The woman, who was in her 20s, crashed into a wall on the L5243 at Knocknalower, Pullathomas in Mayo at around 11.15pm last night.

She was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for her injuries before she later passed.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Belmullet Gardaí on 097 819 10, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”