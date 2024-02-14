Man (30s) dies following single-vehicle collision on the M1 this morning

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single-vehicle collision on the M1 this morning.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound at Junction 4, Donabate.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 7.30am this morning after a car traveling northbound veered off the motorway and struck a barrier.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

As a result, the M1 northbound is closed between Junctions 4, Donabate, and 5, Balbriggan South, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.