A 60-YEAR-OLD FATHER was “savagely” beaten in front of his terrified family when three machine gun-armed intruders forced entry into their home in Shankill, Dublin, on Wednesday, gardaí have alleged.

Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Sean Doran, 26, of Earl Street South and widower Gregory Dunne, 60, from Oliver Bond Flats, both in Dublin 8, were charged with aggravated burglary at a residence in Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill, Co Dublin and unlawful possession of a Czechoslovakian-made 9mm Skorpian machine pistol.

Both charges carry maximum life sentences.

Dublin District Court heard the Garda ballistics section stated the gun was “capable of full automatic firing”.

Mr Doran has an additional charge of assault causing harm to the 60-year-old homeowner, who suffered lacerations from blows to his face and head.

Evidence stated that he, his wife, aged 63, and their 35-year-old son were in “grave fear” they would not remain in the house, had moved to a hotel, and were not called to give evidence in the bail hearing.

It follows arrests by Gardai from the Dublin Metropolitan East Crime Functioning Area, covering Dún Laoghaire, Shankill, Cabinteely, Blackrock and Dundrum.

Judge Michele Finan refused bail when they appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

They will appear again next week.

Each accused separately faced lengthy bail hearings where gardai cited the seriousness of the case, maintaining all four acted in joint enterprise.

Concerns were raised about alleged threats and violence used during the incident.

One officer submitted it was necessary to refuse bail to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.

Garda witnesses stated that the two masked teens in puffer jackets travelled to the location on an e-bike while Mr Doran came in a 2007-reg Honda Accord car driven by Mr Dunne.

Garda Liam Carroll alleged that one of the teenagers had a black face cover and approached the house, removed the gun from the front of his trousers and “pointed” at the family through the window.

Garda Carroll alleged the boys forced their way in the front door while Mr Doran came through a rear entrance before the homeowner was savagely beaten.

Detective Garda Michael Murphy told the court that Mr Doran delivered punches and kicks to the man’s head and face, and there were bloodstains on the accused’s footwear.

He agreed with defence counsel Sam Friel, instructed by solicitor Niall O’Connor, that the blood has yet to be analysed.

The barrister proposed setting bail with conditions telling the judge his client was about to set up a business and could work from home.

Detective Garda Darragh Phelan, the second teenager, used boxer shorts as a balaclava and left with the gun on an e-bike.

A civilian witness was said to have observed the youth discarding it before he allegedly drove onto the M50, where he crashed between Junction 12 and 13.

Gardai responded to a call from the couple’s son, who was in a state of distress, saying, “A number of males were attacking his parents’ home, and one had a gun; the male pointed the gun and directed it them”.

The judge was told that the commotion could be heard over the phone line.

The car was stopped close to the house, and armed support officers arrived and removed the two men and the boy who was allegedly first to brandish the gun.

Garda Aidan Myers agreed with solicitor Yvonne Bambury that her client, Mr Dunne, drove to the house but did not go inside, but the officer added that it was a joint enterprise.

The court heard Mr Dunne, a father of two adult children, lost his partner of 40 years in 2021.

Solicitor Aoife McTaggart pleaded with the judge to note that the Children Act stated that juvenile detention should be a last resort. She said they were supported in court by visibly upset family members.

The solicitor stressed that they adored the boys who would abide by a range of strict conditions.

However, while stressing that the four, who had yet to enter pleas, had a presumption of innocence, Judge Finan denied all of the bail applications.

The boys will appear at the Children’s Court on Monday, and the adult co-defendants will face their next hearings at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Judge Finan said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions must be obtained.