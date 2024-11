FIANNA FÁIL’S MANIFESTO pledges to increase the State pension by €12 per year until it reaches €350 per week.

The manifesto, which is due to be published today, states that if the party is returned to government, it will also maintain the retirement age at 66.

In a bid to shore up the votes of older people, sources state the State pension is the bedrock of pension provision in Ireland, stating that Fianna Fáil is committed to ensuring it provides older people with a decent standard of living in retirement.

Advertisement

The party promises to increase the Living Alone Allowance, the Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Pension, the Blind Pension and the Invalidity Pension.

The manifesto also sets out plans to introduce a free OPW heritage pass for all those aged 66 and over.

Enabling people who want to work beyond the age of 65 is something the party will also introduce, it is understood.

In terms of unemployment, the party plans to publish a new employment and activation strategy.

A special focus will be put on intensive and appropriate supports for those most distant from the labour market and those most at risk of long-term unemployment.

Related Reads Fianna Fáil pledges to 'at a minimum' double the Renters' Tax Credit in the next government Martin says Garda management can no longer stand in the way of a dedicated transport police

Aside from social welfare increases and employment activation, the manifesto promises to increase grants for electric vehicles.

Speaking to The Journal last week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin set out some of the party’s housing policies, such as increasing the Renters’ Tax Credit and expanding the Help-to-Buy and First Home Scheme. He said the party would also establish a public transport police.