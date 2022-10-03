Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV and streaming platforms this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 3 Oct 2022, 6:30 PM
53 minutes ago 3,249 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5882965

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

My Cousin Rachel

  • Film Four at 8.50pm today

Source: Searchlight Pictures UK/YouTube

A young Englishman plots revenge against his mysterious cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under her spell. Directed by Roger Michell.

Your New Release Thriller Pick

Lou

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

As a storm rolls in a young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with Lou, the unfriendly woman next door (Allison Janney) who has a mysterious past, to pursue the kidnapper. Directed by Anna Foerster.

Your Documentary Pick

The Sound of 007

  • Prime Video from Wednesday

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The theme songs from the James Bond films have become as iconic as the movies themselves over the years. This documentary looks at what it takes to create the sound of 007. Directed by Mat Whitecross.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.40pm on Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Free-spirited writer Juliet Ashton (Lily James), forms a life-changing bond with the eccentric Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the occupation of Guernsey during World War II. Directed by Mike Newell.

Your Comedy Pick

21 Jump Street

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.15pm on Saturday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Two former high school foes turned rookie cops (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) can’t catch any serious action – until they’re assigned to pose as students and bust a drug ring inside their old alma mater. Living like teenagers again, they slip back into their adolescent selves and risk the case – and their friendship – with disastrous results. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie