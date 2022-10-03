Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

My Cousin Rachel

Film Four at 8.50pm today

A young Englishman plots revenge against his mysterious cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under her spell. Directed by Roger Michell.

Your New Release Thriller Pick

Lou

Netflix

As a storm rolls in a young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with Lou, the unfriendly woman next door (Allison Janney) who has a mysterious past, to pursue the kidnapper. Directed by Anna Foerster.

Your Documentary Pick

The Sound of 007

Prime Video from Wednesday

The theme songs from the James Bond films have become as iconic as the movies themselves over the years. This documentary looks at what it takes to create the sound of 007. Directed by Mat Whitecross.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

RTÉ 2 at 9.40pm on Friday

Free-spirited writer Juliet Ashton (Lily James), forms a life-changing bond with the eccentric Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the occupation of Guernsey during World War II. Directed by Mike Newell.

Your Comedy Pick

21 Jump Street

RTÉ 2 at 9.15pm on Saturday

Two former high school foes turned rookie cops (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) can’t catch any serious action – until they’re assigned to pose as students and bust a drug ring inside their old alma mater. Living like teenagers again, they slip back into their adolescent selves and risk the case – and their friendship – with disastrous results. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.