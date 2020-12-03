#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 9:30 PM
23 minutes ago 2,180 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287341

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television – or the cinema.

Mank

Source: Netflix/YouTube

David Fincher directs (from a script originally penned by his dad Jack) the story of Herman J Mankiewicz, and the script for the iconic film Citizen Kane. Stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

Falling

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

Viggo Mortensen directs this story about gay man who takes in his homophobic father who has dementia.

Wolfwalkers

Source: Apple TV/YouTube

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon create another stunning animated film. This is about a young apprentice hunter who comes to Ireland to wipe out wolves. Then she befriends a native girl from a mysterious tribe and discovers the world of the Wolfwalkers…

Also out: Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone; The Girl From Mogadishu; County Lines; Crock of Gold  – A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (201)
Mank (83)
Wolfwalkers (73)
Falling (30)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie