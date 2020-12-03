Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television – or the cinema.

Mank

David Fincher directs (from a script originally penned by his dad Jack) the story of Herman J Mankiewicz, and the script for the iconic film Citizen Kane. Stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

RottenTomatoes : 88%

: 88% IMDB : 8/10

: 8/10 Where can I see it? Cinemas, Netflix

Falling

Viggo Mortensen directs this story about gay man who takes in his homophobic father who has dementia.

RottenTomatoes: 67%

67% IMDB : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Where can I see it? Cinemas, IFI@Home

Wolfwalkers

Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon create another stunning animated film. This is about a young apprentice hunter who comes to Ireland to wipe out wolves. Then she befriends a native girl from a mysterious tribe and discovers the world of the Wolfwalkers…

RottenTomatoes: 98%

IMDB: 8.4/10

Where can I see it? Cinemas and Apple TV (from 11 Dec)

Also out: Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone; The Girl From Mogadishu; County Lines; Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Which one would you go see first?

