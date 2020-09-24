Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.
With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.
The Devil All The Time
This dropped on Netflix recently, but if you’re in Dublin and can’t make it to the cinema, why not check it out? Based on the book by Antonio Campos, this is about a young boy dealing with the weird, wild postwar world around him.
- RottenTomatoes: 65%
- IMDB: 7.2/10
- Where can I watch it? Netflix
Miss Juneteenth
This is director Channing Godfrey Peoples’ debut feature, and it’s about a former pageant winner – the pageant being the Miss Juneteenth competition – and her daughter, who she wants to follow in her footsteps. It’s a look at race in the 21st century and African-American culture.
- RottenTomatoes: 99%
- IMDB: 6.2/10
- Where can I watch it? iTunes
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Matthias et Maxime
Two men find their friendship tested when one of them announces he’s going to move to Melbourne. Then they agree to star in a friend’s film where they both kiss. And things get even more complicated…
- RottenTomatoes: 66%
- IMDB: 6.8/10
- Where can I watch it? Mubi
Which one will you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (3)