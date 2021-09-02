Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The latest movie in the Marvel franchise features a martial arts master, Shang-Chi, who must face up to the past as he becomes caught up in a mystifying organisation known as the Ten Rings.

Wildfire

This Irish film tells the story of two reunited sisters who grew up in a small town along the Irish border. The past comes back to haunt them as they are forced to deal with their mother’s death. What they discover threatens to engulf them both.

Annette

Adam Driver stars in this musical-drama film about a comedian and a world renowned opera singer who fall in love. Their world is turned on its head after the birth of their child.

Rotten tomatoes: 70%

IMDB: 6.5/10

Which one of these would you go see first?

