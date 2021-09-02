Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
The latest movie in the Marvel franchise features a martial arts master, Shang-Chi, who must face up to the past as he becomes caught up in a mystifying organisation known as the Ten Rings.
- Rotten tomatoes: 92%
- IMDB: 8.0/10
Wildfire
This Irish film tells the story of two reunited sisters who grew up in a small town along the Irish border. The past comes back to haunt them as they are forced to deal with their mother’s death. What they discover threatens to engulf them both.
- Rotten tomatoes: 93%
- IMDB: 5.9/10
Annette
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Adam Driver stars in this musical-drama film about a comedian and a world renowned opera singer who fall in love. Their world is turned on its head after the birth of their child.
Rotten tomatoes: 70%
IMDB: 6.5/10
Which one of these would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (1)