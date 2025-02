THE REMAINING HOMES and businesses affected by power outages during Storm Éowyn should have their power restored by the end of today.

ESB Networks has said that power should be restored everywhere by tonight, thus bringing to an end the widespread outages that have lasted for more than two weeks in some areas of the country.

In total, power needed to be restored to 768,000 ESB Networks customers in the wake of the storm. Many premises had to wait days or even weeks to be reconnected

Yesterday, around 200 premises were still without power.

In an update today, ESB Networks asked the public to “remain vigilant to the possibility of unidentified low hanging wires”.

“Should these be encountered, please keep away and report them to ESB Networks immediately,” it said.

Restoration work is also continuing in some parts of the country where telecommunications were disrupted by the storm.

The estimated impact of Storm Éowyn on the national telecoms userbase was the largest in ComReg’s recorded history.

Service has been restored to the majority of customers but a small number – 0.32% of fixed service users and 0.13% of mobile service users – are still experiencing problems.

The vast majority of the emergency response hubs that were offering facilities such as Wifi or showers in local communities after the storm have now closed their doors.

Eleven remain open in Galway and Mayo for people experiencing broadband outages.