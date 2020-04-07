This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former TD says there is ‘push back’ in Fine Gael against female candidates

Kate O’Connell said gender quotas are not helping more women make it in politics.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 12,356 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069459
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FORMER FINE Gael TD has said there was resistance in some sectors of the party against female candidates.

Kate O’Connell lost her seat in Dublin Bay South in February’s general election.

O’Connell was among a number of female TDs to lose their seats in the election, with party colleagues Regina Doherty and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy also losing out.

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers and Fianna Fáil TDs Fiona O’Loughlin and Margaret Murphy O’Mahony also lost out.

The Seanad election last week saw fewer than 30% of the seats being filled by women.

Speaking to Newstalk FM, O’Connell said she has seen some resistance from some members of the party when female candidates progress.

She added: “There was a massive push-back from certain sectors…. I am speaking about my own party because that is what I have knowledge of.

“When there is progress from women there is push-back from some elements from the party – usually the Young Fine Gael wing.”

O’Connell said gender quotas are not working and have not helped to get female candidates in Fine Gael elected as TDs or Senators.

Political parties lose funding if less than 30% of their general election candidates are women.

She said: “As a party, we have to look at why the measures we have put in and why the investment and training we have put in has not yielded additional female parliamentarians.

“The problem is the net result is not more women.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie