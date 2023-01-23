Fine Gael spokesperson for Arts and Culture apologises for online comments about Dublin band

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FINE GAEL’S SPOKESPERSON for Arts, Culture and Media has apologised for disparaging comments he recently made on the performance of an Irish band.
Sprints, self-described as a “Garage noise four piece” based in Dublin, made an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday to perform their song Little Fix.
Tommy's musical guests tonight are @sprintsmusic 🎤— Tommy Tiernan (@Tommedian) January 21, 2023
📺 Watch live now on @RTEOne or on the @RTEplayer https://t.co/7Rfwzrhx5C #TommyTiernanShow pic.twitter.com/PQ9ZRz9lCj
In a now deleted tweet, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon remarked: “I’ve heard better music from slightly embarrassed TY (Transition Year) students.”
However, he has since apologised for the remark and said it was “unfair” of him.
“Wishing @sprintsmusic every success in their career,” tweeted Cannon.
He added: “My sincere apologies to them for my unkind comment, now removed.
“I’m never going to enjoy their music, something that won’t cause them any concern whatsoever.
Wishing @sprintsmusic every success in their career. My sincere apologies to them for my unkind comment, now removed. I’m never going to enjoy their music, something that won’t cause them any concern whatsoever. It was unfair of me to undermine young people doing their thing. C— Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) January 22, 2023
“It was unfair of me to undermine young people doing their thing.”
Sprints have since thanked the public for the support they’ve received following Cannon’s now-deleted tweet and also “thanked” Cannon for the “free publicity”.
We just finished the last show of our short EU run but wanted to say thank you for the outpouring support we’ve received. Support the arts, pursue your passions and forget the naysayers. Ciaran, thanks for the free publicity x pic.twitter.com/ORsmVTrQWB— Sprints (@sprintsmusic) January 22, 2023
Meanwhile, Sinn Féín’s Eoin Ó Broin offered a very differing opinion to that of Cannon, tweeting that every song of Sprints is “jump around the room brilliant”.
He added: “If this is what TY students are doing these days then let’s have more of it.”
Binging on @sprintsmusic this morning.— Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) January 22, 2023
Every song is jump around the room brilliant!
If this is what TY students are doing these days then let’s have more of it.
Listen, share & support here: https://t.co/f49Xwmcc0f & on @Bandcamp pic.twitter.com/BLSTL4BhfS
