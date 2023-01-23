Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
File image of Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon.
# sprints
Fine Gael spokesperson for Arts and Culture apologises for online comments about Dublin band
Dublin-based band Sprints have since thanked Ciaran Cannon for the ‘free publicity’.
3.9k
5
30 minutes ago

FINE GAEL’S SPOKESPERSON for Arts, Culture and Media has apologised for disparaging comments he recently made on the performance of an Irish band.

Sprints, self-described as a “Garage noise four piece” based in Dublin, made an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday to perform their song Little Fix.

In a now deleted tweet, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon remarked: “I’ve heard better music from slightly embarrassed TY (Transition Year) students.”

However, he has since apologised for the remark and said it was “unfair” of him.

“Wishing @sprintsmusic every success in their career,” tweeted Cannon.

He added: “My sincere apologies to them for my unkind comment, now removed.

“I’m never going to enjoy their music, something that won’t cause them any concern whatsoever.

“It was unfair of me to undermine young people doing their thing.”

Sprints have since thanked the public for the support they’ve received following Cannon’s now-deleted tweet and also “thanked” Cannon for the “free publicity”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féín’s Eoin Ó Broin offered a very differing opinion to that of Cannon, tweeting that every song of Sprints is “jump around the room brilliant”.

He added: “If this is what TY students are doing these days then let’s have more of it.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     