Fine Gael spokesperson for Arts and Culture apologises for online comments about Dublin band

FINE GAEL’S SPOKESPERSON for Arts, Culture and Media has apologised for disparaging comments he recently made on the performance of an Irish band.

Sprints, self-described as a “Garage noise four piece” based in Dublin, made an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday to perform their song Little Fix.

In a now deleted tweet, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon remarked: “I’ve heard better music from slightly embarrassed TY (Transition Year) students.”

However, he has since apologised for the remark and said it was “unfair” of him.

“Wishing @sprintsmusic every success in their career,” tweeted Cannon.

He added: “My sincere apologies to them for my unkind comment, now removed.

“I’m never going to enjoy their music, something that won’t cause them any concern whatsoever.

“It was unfair of me to undermine young people doing their thing.”

Sprints have since thanked the public for the support they’ve received following Cannon’s now-deleted tweet and also “thanked” Cannon for the “free publicity”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féín’s Eoin Ó Broin offered a very differing opinion to that of Cannon, tweeting that every song of Sprints is “jump around the room brilliant”.

He added: “If this is what TY students are doing these days then let’s have more of it.”

