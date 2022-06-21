Two men arrested in connection with Finglas shooting incident yesterday

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after shots were fired at Tolka Valley Road in Finglas yesterday afternoon.

A number of Garda units responded at around 3pm yesterday to reports of a shooting in the area and found nobody had been injured in the course of the incident.

Two men – aged in their 30s and 20s – were arrested following this and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

