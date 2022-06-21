Two men arrested in connection with Finglas shooting incident yesterday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after shots were fired at Tolka Valley Road in Finglas yesterday afternoon.
A number of Garda units responded at around 3pm yesterday to reports of a shooting in the area and found nobody had been injured in the course of the incident.
Two men – aged in their 30s and 20s – were arrested following this and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
