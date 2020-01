FIREFIGHTERS FROM FINGLAS, Phibsboro and Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters are attending the scene of a large fire in Ballygall, close to Finglas.

Four units are working to bring the blaze, which is on Ballygall Parade, under control. A water tower and turntable ladder are in use.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire has spread to the roof area of the buildings in question. No injuries have been reported to date.

