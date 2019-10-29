'Green ball of fire' - A stunning green fireball lit up the Irish sky last night

ASTRONOMY IRELAND HAS said it has received multiple reports of two fireballs that lit up the skies over Ireland last night.

The brightest of the fireballs was at about 6.54 pm last night with those who saw it saying it burned across the sky with a green hue.

Astronomy Ireland posted to its Facebook page about the sighting last night with people from all across the country responding to say that they saw it. The rare sight was apparently visible as far away as Wales.

Several people who saw the fireball described it as a ‘green ball of fire’.

One motorist in Banteer, Co. Cork tweeted a video of the fireball streaking across the night sky with the same green colour reported by others who saw it.

Sean Linehan’s dashcam recorded the fireball at 18:54:07 and the phenomenon lasted for about five seconds.

“Footage doesn’t do it justice, very cool. #greatballsoffire, ” Linehan tweeted.

Astronomy Ireland later said that another fireball was spotted at about 10.50 pm last night.

A fireball is caused by a piece of rock burning up high in earth’s atmosphere as it collides with our planet.

Essentially it is the same as a meteor (or shooting star) but because the object is larger it burns brighter and for longer.

Astronomy Ireland explains that shooting stars are typically the size of a grain of sand and burn for about a second.

A fireball by comparison is caused by a larger item, sometimes the size of a pea, that can burn brighter than the light from a full moon.

