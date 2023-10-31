Advertisement

An Garda Síochána The fireworks seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin
operation tombola
29 boxes of fireworks worth around €8,000 seized after search of Dublin premises
An Garda Síochána is reminding people that the sale, possession and use of fireworks in Ireland is illegal.
1 hour ago

DOZENS OF boxes of fireworks were seized in Dublin yesterday evening ahead of Halloween. 

As part of ongoing investigations related to Operation Tombola, which targets the supply of illegal fireworks, gardaí carried out a search of a premises in Finglas yesterday evening.

In total, 29 boxes of multi-fire fireworks valued at approximately €8,000 were seized.

In advance of a busy night for all emergency services, An Garda Síochána is reminding people that the sale, possession and use of fireworks in Ireland is illegal.

“Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injury and/or distress to people and pets, as well as potentially causing fires in properties if they continue to burn after landing,” gardaí said in a statement. 

It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents and adults to advise children of the hazards fireworks pose.

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

