ALL FISHING ACTIVITY has temporarily been halted at two popular angling locations in Mayo as water temperatures approach dangerous levels, Ireland’s top fishing body has warned.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has temporarily suspended all angling activity at the Moy and Erriff fisheries in Co. Mayo due to what they described as “unseasonably high” temperatures in the Moy River.

The spots are closed until further notice, in an attempt to protect fish stocks.

The decision follows a period of hot and dry weather across Ireland. According to Met Éireann, temperatures reached well into the 20s in parts of the country in recent days, contributing to higher-than-normal water temperatures in rivers and lakes.

IFI confirmed that water temperatures at both fisheries had exceeded 20 degrees – the threshold at which scientific evidence shows a significant increase in angling-related fish mortality.

Fish are more vulnerable to stress and disease at these levels, prompting the closure to prevent harm to salmon and trout populations.

“IFI is guided by scientific advice that shows a dramatic rise in angling-related mortalities once water temperatures surpass 20 degrees,” a spokesperson said.

The fisheries will remain closed until temperatures fall to safer levels, with an IFI spokesperson confirming that anglers with bookings affected by the closure have been contacted.

This is not the first time angling restrictions have been introduced in Ireland due to weather conditions.

Fisheries around the country have seen similar measures during previous heatwaves, as climate change continues to impact aquatic ecosystems.