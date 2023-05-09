Advertisement

The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.

1. #WAR IN UKRAINE Russian president Vladimir Putin has vowed his country would be victorious in Ukraine during a military parade on Red Square and has blamed Western countries for the conflict, comparing the fighting to World War II

2. #RYANAIR Ryanair has said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft, worth more than €36.5 billion at list prices

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE A panel climate experts has warned the government that underfunding of the planning system is creating challenges for climate action

4. #GAA GO Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is not realistic to expect all GAA matches to be free to air, after Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he believes they should all be free to view

5. #EUROVISION Ireland’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, Wild Youth, are preparing to compete in the first semi-final tonight, with the group telling The Journal that they’re feeling hopeful about their chances

Author
Emer Moreau
