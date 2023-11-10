Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HEROIN: At least 34 people in Dublin have overdosed on ‘very potent’ heroin batch.
2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Government TD accuses RTÉ of wanting to “close down” Ireland’s beef industry.
3. #PEATLANDS A final deal on contentious the EU’s nature restoration law gets divided reception in Ireland.
4. #ISRAEL Motion to be brought before the Dáil next week on withdrawing diplomatic status of the Israeli Ambassador.
5. #GAZA Israel rules out ceasefire as Gaza health officials say over 11,000 now killed in conflict.
