EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEROIN: At least 34 people in Dublin have overdosed on ‘very potent’ heroin batch.

2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Government TD accuses RTÉ of wanting to “close down” Ireland’s beef industry.

3. #PEATLANDS A final deal on contentious the EU’s nature restoration law gets divided reception in Ireland.

4. #ISRAEL Motion to be brought before the Dáil next week on withdrawing diplomatic status of the Israeli Ambassador.

5. #GAZA Israel rules out ceasefire as Gaza health officials say over 11,000 now killed in conflict.