Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 10 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

84
0
51 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEROIN: At least 34 people in Dublin have overdosed on ‘very potent’ heroin batch.

2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Government TD accuses RTÉ of wanting to close down” Ireland’s beef industry.

3. #PEATLANDS A final deal on contentious the EU’s nature restoration law gets divided reception in Ireland.

4. #ISRAEL Motion to be brought before the Dáil next week on withdrawing diplomatic status of the Israeli Ambassador.

5. #GAZA Israel rules out ceasefire as Gaza health officials say over 11,000 now killed in conflict.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags