The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BORDER: US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to bypass Congress to get his border wall funding.

2. #BAM: The firm building the National Children’s Hospital has said that if the hospital board wants to opt out of its contract, it would cooperate.

3. #HIGH COURT: A man has been ordered by the High Court to stop operating a crisis pregnancy website under the “confusing” My Options name.

4. #AUSTRALIA: A man has been acquitted of murdering an Irish father-of-two with a screwdriver during a Perth fight.

5. #DUBLIN: A patient has died after falling from a fourth-floor window at the Mater Hospital.