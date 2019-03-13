The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: This evening, MPs in the House of Commons will hold another crucial vote – this time on whether they back a no-deal Brexit – you can follow all the action live here.

2. #DONEGAL: An elderly couple have been discovered dead in their home in Convoy, Donegal, today.

3. #DUBLIN BUS: Gardaí have appealed for information following an assault of a man on a bus in Dublin on Monday. Videos of the attack went viral across social media.

4. #MURDER TRIAL: A garda documents expert developed indentations made on a page found in Patrick Quirke’s home and discovered somebody had written: “What the guards will know,” and details relating to Bobby Ryan’s disappearance.

5. #THE PICNIC: The line-up for this year’s Electric Picnic was announced.

