AN ELDERLY COUPLE have been found dead at a house in Co Donegal.

A family member found the couple in their home and contacted gardaí at 1.30pm.

Gardaí said they are investigating the sudden deaths of the man who was in his 80s and the woman who was in her 70s.

A spokesperson said a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Locals said the couple have lived in the area for a number of years and are well known in the community.