The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #BACKLOG: The former boss of CervicalCheck has said Simon Harris was warned that offering extra smear tests could cause delays.

2. #VALUATIONS: Local Property Tax changes are to be deferred for one year.

3. #LIFFEY CYCLE ROUTE: Plans for Dublin’s 5km Liffey cycle route have been unveiled.

4. #HOME INVASION: A masked gang attacked a cancer patient with a hammer in front of his family during a burglary.

5. #NO VERDICT: A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of David Duckenfield, the former police commander at Hillsborough facing manslaughter charges.